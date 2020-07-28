CHATHAM, Ont. - Police in southwestern Ontario have charged a 41-year-old man with failing to self-isolate after returning from travel in the United States.
Chatham-Kent police say the man, whose name has not been released, is charged under the federal Quarantine Act and faces a fine of $1,130.
Police say he flew from Florida to Toronto on July 10 and was thus required to self-isolate until July 24.
During that period, police say the man refused to comply and was subsequently reported to authorities.
They say he may have exposed a number of his immediate family and friends, as well as members of the community, to COVID-19.
Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn says it's "unfortunate and disheartening" that anyone would fail to follow public health guidelines.
"In order for us to mitigate this pandemic, a collaborative approach is going to be required by all of us and I would please request that everyone does their part to ensure this occurs," Conn said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.