N.L. Liberals to announce next leader, 14th premier during atypical convention Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador's 14th premier will be announced Monday at a party leadership convention that has forced organizers to get creative with pandemic restrictions on crowds. Online and telephone voting began this week to elect the next leader of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, with 34,000 people eligible to cast figurative ballots for one of two men in the running to replace Ball.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly