Toronto police say the death of a man found shot in the hallway of a building is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say a 24-year-old man was found in the hallway on Sunday night and died of his injuries at the scene.
They identified the man as Josephate Tyran Martelly of Toronto.
Police say another man, who is 21, was found nearby and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.