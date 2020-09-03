Quebec reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths linked to virus

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk down Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The Quebec government has expressed its concern over an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL - The number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec is trending upwards.

Health authorities reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The province also reported three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has had a total of 62,933 COVID-19 cases and 5,767 deaths linked to the virus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations decreased by nine compared with the prior day, for a total of 100. Of those patients, 20 are in intensive care.

The spike in new cases comes amid news of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Quebec City bar, which is connected to about 50 recent cases of COVID-19.

