Worst case scenario: Saskatchewan officials preparing for thousands to die

Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, speaks at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 18, 2020. The spread of COVID-19 could exceed the Saskatchewan Health Authority's capacity for acute services and amount to a death toll in the thousands, according to some early modelling contained in an internal presentation. Some estimates for infections and preparations on how to deal with the spread of the virus are outlined in a Saskatchewan Health Authority planning document, which The Canadian Press has reviewed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell