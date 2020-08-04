Paul outpaces opponents in Green party leadership fundraising efforts

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, left, speaks with Toronto area candidate Annamie Paul during a fireside chat about the climate, in Toronto on September 3, 2019. Green party leadership hopeful Annamie Paul is solidifying her spot as a front-runner in the race to succeed Elizabeth May at the party's helm. Party data show as of the end of July, Paul's financial haul is almost $121,000, more than one-third of the total raised by all nine candidates in the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston