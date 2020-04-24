RCMP offer details about timeline for mass killing in Nova Scotia

RCMP officers prepare to take a person into custody at a gas station in Enfield, N.S. on Sunday April 19, 2020. The Nova Scotia RCMP provided a partial timeline of what happened last weekend when a man posing as an RCMP officer killed 22 people before he was fatally shot by police on Sunday, a little over 12 hours after he started what would become one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Krochak