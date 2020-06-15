Feds to consider non-traditional data as pandemic aid reworked, Morneau says

Finance Minister Bill Morneau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 26, 2020. Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government will look at how measures to revive the economy from its pandemic-induced freeze will impact women and men differently. He also suggests that federal officials will consider how any changes to the COVID-19 economic safety net may affect racialized communities in this country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld