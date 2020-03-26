Astronauts on coping with COVID-19: plenty of routine, keep sight of big picture

Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques turns sideways during his last press conference in orbit before returning to Earth on June 24, seen on a giant screen in Saint-Hubert, Que. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. In Saint-Jacques' line of work, physical distancing comes with the job. The Canadian astronaut spent 204 days aboard the International Space Station, returning last June after nearly seven months working alongside a small crew aboard the International Space Station, far from his family.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson