Majority of Canadians support holiday lockdown to fight COVID-19: Poll

A man takes photos of a window display in a business closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Sussex Drive in Ottawa, on May 9, 2020. A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians support the idea of a lockdown on non-essential businesses and services during the holidays to fight a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country. Sixty-five per cent of respondents in the poll conducted by Léger and the Association for Canadian Studies said they supported a general lockdown in their province during Christmas and New Year's to tackle the pandemic versus 29 per cent who opposed the idea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang