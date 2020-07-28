Two escape small plane that crashed west of Ottawa near highway

A small plane is shown upside down following a crash near Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in this handout photo. Two people aboard a small plane managed to escape the aircraft after it crashed west of Ottawa near Highway 417.

 JFJ

OTTAWA - Two people aboard a small plane managed to escape the aircraft after it crashed west of Ottawa near Highway 417.

Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to a call from police about the crash at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say when firefighters, police and paramedics arrived they found the aircraft overturned in a field.

The two people who were on the plane were treated for undetermined injuries.

Firefighters say they doused fuel that leaked from the plane with foam to prevent a fire.

The type of aircraft that crashed was not released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

