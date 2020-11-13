Lighting bridge in colours for anti-abortion group 'polarizing', Edmonton lawyers say

Edmonton's High Level Bridge is lit in red and white in honour of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Lawyers representing the City of Edmonton argued the city decided not to light a local bridge in colours that would represent the cause of an anti-abortion group in Alberta because the issue risked polarizing the region, an Edmonton judge heard Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan