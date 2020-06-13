Many questions after recent police encounters with Indigenous community

Roger Augustine, AFN regional chief for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, addresses the audience as native leaders from across Canada attend the Assembly of First Nations' 35th annual general meeting in Halifax on Thursday, July 17, 2014. The death of Rodney Levi of the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation in an RCMP shooting Friday night in New Brunswick continues to put the focus on police relations with Indigenous communities in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan