White-throated sparrows change their tune from a three note to a two note

A white-throated sparrow is shown in a handout photo. White-throated sparrows are changing their tune — an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note. Ken Otter, a biology professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, whose paper on the phenomenon was published on Thursday, said most bird species are slow to change their songs, preferring to stick with tried-and-true tunes to defend territories and attract females. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- University of Northern British Columbia MANDATORY CREDIT