Air search off N.S. coast suspended until Sunday for missing scallop fishermen

A Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry helicopter working with the RCMP search the coastline between Hillsburn and Morden in N.S. on Friday Dec. 18, 2020. The aerial search for five fishermen who were working on a scallop boat when it sank in the Bay of Fundy has been suspended until Sunday, and the ground search has been called off indefinitely. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*