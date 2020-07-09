'They change too:' Rockies photo archive documents high-altitude shifts

A photo of the Rocky Mountains is shown in the year 1913 in this handout photo. An astonishing trove of century-old photographs of the Rocky Mountains shows those rugged symbols of permanence and endurance are just as mutable as anything else. "Almost all the mountains that we were looking at are changing quite significantly," said Andrew Trant, a University of Waterloo professor whose paper has just been published in the journal Nature. "There has been a huge amount of change." Trant's work is one of the first large-scale papers to come from the Mountain Legacy Project, a decades-long effort to build on the work of Canada's early surveyors and geographers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Mountain Legacy Project