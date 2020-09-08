Quebec parents lose first round in legal fight for online classes amid pandemic

Students enter the Philippe-Labarre Elementary School in Montreal on August 27, 2020. A group of Quebec parents has lost the first round of a legal fight to force the province's Education Department to provide an online learning option for all families who want it. Quebec Superior Court Justice Frederic Bachand refused the parents' request for a safeguard order that would have given parents immediate access to remote courses for their children as the case awaits trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson