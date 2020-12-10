B.C. baby of mother in coma from COVID-19 is 'strong and healthy,' aunt says

Dave McIntosh, left, and his wife Gill, bottom, are seen with their daughter in this undated photo. The aunt of a B.C. infant born while his mother was in a coma due to COVID-19 complications says the family is trying to stay hopeful but keep their expectations reasonable as she remains unconscious one month later. Gill McIntosh, 37, was given an emergency C-section after arriving at a hospital in Abbotsford, B.C., with symptoms. She was placed in an induced coma and on a ventilator due to complications from the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*