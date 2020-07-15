Police searching for homicide suspect after stabbing at Ottawa-area motel

OPP carry out a homicide investigation at the 7 West Motel in Carleton Place, Ont., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Emergency Alerts were distributed as OPP searched for a suspect who is at large in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CARLETON PLACE, Ont. - Provincial police are warning people in eastern Ontario about a homicide suspect who is at large in the area.

OPP say they first responded to a stabbing at a motel in Carleton Place, Ont., just outside Ottawa, early Wednesday.

They say a man died in hospital after the incident.

Police are still searching for 30-year-old Shane Sabourin, who is described as white, five-foot-seven and 199 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say he was last seen walking along Highway 7 wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Police are warning the public not to approach the man and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020

