Prosecution to give closing arguments in Toronto's van attack trial

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, clockwise from top left, Justice Anne Malloy, the court clerk, Crown attorney Joseph Callaghan, the scene of Yonge street attack and defendant Alek Minassian are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. The prosecution will give its closing arguments today at the trial for the man who killed people in Toronto's van attack. Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould