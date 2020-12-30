More COVID-19 vaccines and feeling grateful in a pandemic: In The News for Dec. 30

Retired General Rick Hillier, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, responds to a question, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens, during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, December 11, 2020. Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin