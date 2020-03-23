The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:21 p.m. ET on March 23, 2020:

There are 2,091 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

— Quebec: 628 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)

— Ontario: 503 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)

— British Columbia: 472 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 6 resolved)

— Alberta: 301 confirmed (including 1 death)

— Saskatchewan: 65 confirmed, 1 presumptive

— Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 20 presumptive

— Manitoba: 14 confirmed, 6 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

— Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed

— The Territories: 3 confirmed

— Total: 2,091 (36 presumptive, 2055 confirmed including 24 deaths, 15 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.