Unaffected by isolation, B.C. lighthouse keepers continue work

Boat Bluff lighthouse is seen in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine on B.C.'s northern coast in this undated image. As British Columbia begins to reopen and reduce social distancing guidelines, life hasn't changed much for Spencer Wilson. Wilson is one of the roughly 54 lighthouse keepers working across B.C.'s 27 manned lighthouses, stretching from the southern tip of Vancouver Island up to near the Alaska border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Spencer Wilson