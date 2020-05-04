Many questions about how schools will look as Quebec lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, May 4, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec school administrators are attempting to sketch out what a return to class will look like as COVID-19 restrictions are gradually lifted in the province.While other governments have resisted sending children back to class, Quebec is planning to reopen primary schools in most of the province next Monday and in the Montreal area on May 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot