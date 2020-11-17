Goodall backs senator's proposed law to protect captive animals, ban elephant ivory

Primatologist Jane Goodall smiles after being honoured for lifetime achievement at a ceremony on her 85th birthday at city hall in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Sen. Murray Sinclair says he teamed up with Goodall to propose a bill to create laws that protect captive animals and ban the import of elephant ivory and hunting trophies into Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes