Home becomes school and workplace as students switch to online learning

Spring break is over in most of Canada but provincial governments and teachers' unions are still trying to figure out how learning will resume at home, which for many parents has been transformed into a workplace and now a classroom. Karl Butler, a Grade 12 student in Guelph, Ont., is seen in a recent family handout photo. Butler is dealing with the challenges of online learning while schools remain closed following spring break as families adjust to homes becoming classrooms and workplaces for parents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Butler Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*