Demonstration continues west of Toronto over police shooting death of man

Khizar Shahzad, left, Hashim Choudhary, second from left, and Hassan Choudhary, centre, shout for justice at the end of a press conference in front of the apartment building where their uncle, Ejaz Choudry, a 62-year-old man who family members said was experiencing a schizophrenic episode, was shot by Peel Police and died at the scene the previous night, in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday, June 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan