'A better job than we’ve ever done:' Nunavut researchers turn to citizen scientists

SmartICE Community Operators Patrick Kilabuk and Mosesie Akulujuk from Pangnirtung, Nunavut, deploy a sensor in the ice along a community trail in Cumberland Sound as shown in this handout image. The sensor records ice and snow thickness daily and reports the information to the community via satellite. The SmartBUOY sensors are assembled by trained Inuit youth at the SmartICE Northern Production Centre in Nain, Nunatsiavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Trevor Bell *MANDATORY CREDIT*