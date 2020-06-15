A look at some highlights of the Saskatchewan budget

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer takes questions from reporters before releasing the province's budget at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building in Regina on Monday, June 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

REGINA - Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party government presented its 2020-21 budget built around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the highlights:

— A $2.4-billion deficit with revenues of almost $13.7 billion and expenses at $16.1 billion.

— A $319-million deficit for 2019-20 because of economic deterioration in the fourth quarter.

— Spending of $7.5 billion over two years on infrastructure and highway projects to stimulate the economy.

— A $200-million contingency in health to cover COVID-19 expenses if there is a second wave of infections.

— A 6.3 per cent decline in economic growth in 2020 because of the pandemic and 15,800 jobs forecast to be lost by the time the 2020-21 fiscal year ends.

— Provincial debt load growing by $3 billion; $1.9 billion of that tied to pandemic-related initiatives

