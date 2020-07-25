Memorial and 'walk for justice' for Regis Korchinski-Paquet set for today

Regis Korchinski-Paquet is shown in an undated handout photo provided by her family's lawyer. A public memorial and "walk for justice" will be held in Toronto today to honour a Black woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment.The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet renewed calls for police accountability, and lawyers for her family say those calls will continue today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ma'at Legal Services MANDATORY CREDIT