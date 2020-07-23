Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

Regional Chief Terry Teegee speaks to the press after Premier John Horgan announced Indigenous human rights will be recognized in B.C. with new legislation during a press conference at the provincial Legislature in Victoria on October 24, 2019. First Nations and Inuit leaders are urging government to launch an independent, civilian review of RCMP practices as a first step to address racism and the concerning number of violent incidents between Mounties and Indigenous Peoples in Canada. Indigenous chiefs, leaders, and other experts are providing input today to a Commons committee looking at systemic racism in policing in Canada. They say Canada's national police force has a shattered relationship with Indigenous peoples and must re-examine how it treats First Nations, Inuit and Metis individuals, especially those who may be homeless or addicted. Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations says less punitive and more restorative options for policing in First Nations and Northern communities is urgently needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito