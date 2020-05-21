Conservatives disqualify Karahalios from leadership race a second time

A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on August 23, 2018. Jim Karahalios won't be allowed to run for the federal Conservative party's leadership, despite a court ruling Wednesday that re-opened the door to his candidacy. Party spokesperson Cory Hann says the leadership organizing committee has disallowed the long-time conservative activist's candidacy - as allowed by the court ruling. The decision comes a day after an Ontario court ruled that Karahalios could be a candidate if he met certain conditions previously laid down by the party within 14 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese