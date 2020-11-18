Families fear U.S. has made a mistake in allowing Boeing 737 Max to fly again

Paul Njoroge testifies during a House Transportation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, on aviation safety. Njoroge lost his wife and three young children on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the planes for flight early Wednesday, 20 months after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 went down near Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board -- including 18 Canadians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Susan Walsh