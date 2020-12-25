The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (All times Eastern):
1:30 p.m.
A Windsor, Ont., hospital is taking the lead on managing a long-term care home weathering a deadly COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened more than 150 people.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare says in a Thursday statement that it’s “strengthened our partnership” with Schlegel Villages, the company managing the Village at St. Clair.
The hospital says its president and CEO, Janice Kaffer, will be on-site at the home going forward, along with other managers and staff members.
It says the hospital is taking responsibility for communications, infection prevention and control, relations with residents and families, physician oversight and leadership at the site.
---
11:40 a.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Public health officials say the case involves a person in their 40s in the Saint John region.
The newest case is travel-related and is currently in self-isolation.
The province’s active case count now sits at 43. Nearly 150-thousand tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.