Divorce reforms delayed as experts brace for post-pandemic surge in divorces

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks with the media following a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 25, 2020. Family law experts say the delay in implementing reforms to Canada's Divorce Act is particularly untimely -- coming just as they're bracing for a surge of women seeking divorces after being cooped up for months with abusive partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reforms were to go into effect on July 1 but Justice Minister David Lametti announced late last week that has been postponed until March 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld