Kingston youth pleads guilty to terror charges after January 2019 arrest

A police officer carry evidence after RCMP raided a house and arrested two people in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. A Kingston youth has pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges for trying to persuade someone to plant a bomb. The youth, who cannot be identified per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, admitted to four charges during a court hearing this afternoon. The RCMP arrested the youth following a raid in Kingston in January 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg