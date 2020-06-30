Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

The federal government is asking an Indigenous group in Nova Scotia to recommend a new name for a Canadian Coast Guard ship that is currently named after a British military officer who called for the extermination of the Mi'kmaq people. Contractors remove the statue of Edward Cornwallis, a controversial historical figure, in a city park in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Cornwallis, the military officer who founded Halifax in 1749, offered a cash bounty to anyone who killed a Mi'kmaw person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan