The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 10:45 a.m. on March 25, 2020:
There are 2891 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
— Quebec: 1013 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
— British Columbia: 617 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 173 resolved)
— Ontario: 688 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 8 resolved)
— Alberta: 358 confirmed (including 2 deaths)
— Saskatchewan: 72 confirmed
— Nova Scotia: 51 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 31 presumptive
— Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 10 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 17 confirmed
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
— Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
— The Territories: 3 confirmed
— Total: 2891 (41 presumptive, 2850 confirmed including 28 deaths, 182 resolved)
