Passenger complaints filed in pandemic won't start to be processed until 2021

Scott Streiner, Chair & CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) and Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, launch the final provisions of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations during a press conference at the Ottawa International Airport, in Ottawa Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The head of Canada's transport regulator says the 11,000 complaints filed to the Agency since the onset of the pandemic will not start to be processed until early next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick