Easter services, celebrations across Canada adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

Deb Scime's extended family takes part in a recent Zoom video call in this handout photo provided by Scime. It took a global pandemic to change Deb Scime's Easter plans. Each year, about 50 relatives spanning four generations gather for a boisterous, pot luck brunch to celebrate a Christian holiday that has been an integral part of her family life since childhood. But as physical distancing measures take hold across the country in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, Scime said she and her loved ones are adapting their festivities to suit the times. The clan will convene via Zoom, with participants logging in from Kelowna to Ontario to mark one of Christianity's most important holidays.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Deb Scime *MANDATORY CREDIT*