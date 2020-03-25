Ontario reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, total now 688

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 100 more COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 688.

That's the largest single-day spike in cases.

It includes a ninth death and at least five people who are hospitalized, including a woman in her 20s.

Provincial health officials have said that increasing numbers of new cases in this period are expected, as so many Canadians return from abroad.

A backlog of people waiting for test results remains over 10,000.

Ontario's finance minister is set to deliver a fiscal update today focused on supporting the province's health-care system as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

