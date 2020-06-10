Greta Thunberg pushes Canada, Norway, on climate before UN Security Council vote

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speaks Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Montreal on September 27, 2019. Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is urging developing island nations to use the upcoming United Nations Security Council election to push Canada and Norway to step up their games on climate change. Thunberg is one of four youth activists and 22 climate scientists who signed a letter Tuesday to the ambassadors of countries within the UN's group of small island developing states. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz