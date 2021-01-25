OTTAWA - Brampton Centre MP Ramesh Sangha has been kicked out of the Liberal caucus for allegedly levelling unsubstantiated accusations against fellow Liberal MPs.
Government whip Mark Holland said in statement Monday he was made aware late last week that Sangha had made "baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues."
Holland did not specify what those accusations entailed. He said he consulted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and took the "necessary steps" to expel Sangha from the governing party's caucus.
"As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about parliamentarians or other Canadians," Holland said.
"Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead.
"The Liberal caucus continues to stand firm against racism and intolerance."
Sangha, a lawyer first elected as a Liberal MP in 2015, has in the past accused his party of pandering to Sikh separatists.
Just before the 2019 federal election, the National Post reported that Sangha had given a Punjabi-language interview in which he suggested Trudeau's Sikh cabinet ministers support an independent Sikh homeland — Khalistan — in the Punjab region of India.
Indian officials have levelled the same charge, which the Trudeau government has adamantly denied.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.