Daughter pays tribute to father who died of COVID-19 with memorial in Vancouver

Samantha Monckton touches a memorial for her late 77-year-old father Garry Monckton, who died in April after becoming infected with COVID-19, after unveiling it in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The tribute to Monckton is the first of a series of memorial posters paying tribute to residents of Vancouver's West End who have died from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck