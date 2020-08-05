HAGERSVILLE, Ont. - One man has been arrested in Hagersville, Ont., after a body was found in an apartment fire.

Provincial police say a 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Joseph Tobicoe of Hagersville was held for a bail hearing today in Cayuga, Ont.

Fire crews responded last Wednesday to reports of smoke coming from a unit on Main Street North in Hagersville.

Inside, responders found the body of 30-year-old Tyler King of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.