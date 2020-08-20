Crown gives notice of appeal in high-profile sexual assault case in Edmonton

Matthew McKnight holds arms with his mother as they walk into court, in Edmonton on Friday July 10, 2020. Crown prosecutors have filed a notice of appeal over the sentence given to a former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women. Matthew McKnight, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison on July 31. If the appeal is granted, prosecutors say they will challenge the sentence on several grounds including that it's "demonstrably unfit." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson