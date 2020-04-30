TORONTO - Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a 30-year-old man during an interaction with Toronto police.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident began shortly after noon Thursday at a Best Western hotel in the northwest corner of the city.
The SIU says police were called to the scene after receiving word that a man in the hotel parking lot was carrying weapons.
The watchdog says an officer fired his gun multiple times after the suspect got out of his vehicle.
It says the man, whose name was not released, was hit by at least one of the shots and pronounced dead at the scene.
The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.