Lobster protests: Nova Scotia MP demands immediate action from Ottawa

Bernadette Jordan addresses the media following a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on January 14, 2019. A Nova Scotia MP is demanding federal fisheries minister step in to quell rising anger among lobster fishermen who are accuing Indigenous fishermen of illegaly trapping and selling lobster out of season. Chris d'Entremont, the Conservative MP for West Nova, has written a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, saying he is worried about the safety of his constituents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld