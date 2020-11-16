Autism only diagnosis at play in van attack, lawyer says as defence case begins

Vahe Minassian, father of Alek Minassian, is surrounded by members of the media as he leaves court with a police escort in Toronto on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The father of the man who is on trial for killing 10 and hurting 16 more in Toronto's van attack is set to testify today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - A lawyer for a man who killed 10 people and injured 16 others in the Toronto van attack says his client has autism spectrum disorder and is not faking his symptoms.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The 28-year-old has asked court to find him not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018 due to a mental disorder.

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky says Minassian does not suffer from any psychopathy or anti-social disorder, and is not narcissistic.

The case will turn solely on Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack and arguments in court suggest his lawyers will use autism as part of the defence.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Court heard last week a psychiatrist hired by the defence found Minassian had an "autistic way of thinking" that was similar to psychosis.

Minassian's father is expected to testify later today about his son's life and state of mind.

