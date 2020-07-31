Rescue groups and fisheries officials race to save entangled humpback whales

A Department of Fisheries and Oceans official checks a fishing net that was tangled around a beached humpback whale that died during low tide in White Rock, B.C., on Tuesday, June 12, 2012. Marine mammal rescue groups and federal fisheries officials are working against time in waters off the coast of British Columbia to save three humpback whales entangled in fishing gear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck